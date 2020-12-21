James Michael Glenn Jr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, December
18, 2020 at his residence at the age of 49. No services are scheduled.
A native of Flint, Michigan, he was the son of the late James Michael Glenn
and Alma Warda Glenn of Michigan. Mr. Glenn loved his family and enjoyed
spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved the Holidays and
decorating his house for the Holidays. He was an avid University of
Alabama football fan and enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR racing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Cynthia Glenn of
Tullahoma; sons, Christopher Glenn (Kyle) of Tullahoma, Alexander
Bielec-Glenn (Jalyn) of Michigan and Justin Warda (Brittany) of Michigan;
sister, Brea Glenn of Michigan and three grandchildren, Rose, Violet and
Ryett.
