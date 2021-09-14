Senior Master Sergeant James M Gilliam of Tullahoma passed this life on
Friday, September 10, 2021 at the age of 72. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, September 18 at St. Paul the Apostle
Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17 from 5 – 8 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late James Otis and Doris
Blake Gilliam. He was retired from the US Air Force. While serving at
Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, he met his wife, Yvonne Gascon
Gilliam. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and
enjoyed fishing and watching sports. He was an avid fan of the Chicago
Cubs, Bears and Bulls and the Nashville Predators.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard
and Charles Gilliam and sisters, Marie Gilliam and Shirley Stevens.
He is survived by wife, Yvonne Gilliam of Tullahoma; son, James Christopher
Gilliam (Gena) of Nashville; daughters, Amanda Jeanne Gilliam and Kathryn
Anne Gilliam, both of Tullahoma; brother, Thomas Gilliam of Illinois;
brother-in-law, John Andrew Gascon (Lulu) of California and grandchildren,
Catherine Noël Morton, Virginia Abigail Nelson, Collin Steven Gilliam and
Diana Eleanor Gilliam.
The family has requested that everyone please practice COVID protocols by
wearing masks and observing social distancing.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.