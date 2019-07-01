James Larkin Payne of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, July 1, 2019
at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 60 years. No
services are scheduled.
James, a native of Clinton, Missouri, was the son of the late Leland D. and
Dorothy Evelyn Rambo Payne. He enjoyed woodworking and riding motorcycles.
His favorite times were spent outdoors and playing with his grandson.
Mr. Payne is survived by his wife, Sandi Payne of Tullahoma; daughter and
grandson, Cassie and Deklan Payne of Tullahoma; son, Ethan J Payne and his
wife, Sondra of Tullahoma; brothers, Robert Payne and his wife, Sandy of
Tullahoma and Julian Payne and sister, Dovie Jess of Oregon.
