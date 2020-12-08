Graveside services for Mr. James L. Vaughan, age 79 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Fredonia Cemetery. Mr. Vaughan passed from this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
James was born in Manchester on September 15, 1941, the son of the late Oley and Evelyn Vaughan. He worked for Carrier for over 37 years. James loved gardening and fixing things like trucks and tractors. He was a loving husband, son, and brother.
In addition to his parents, James is also preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Pinegar and Dorothy Wilson; one brother-in-law, Matt Pinegar. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Barnett Vaughan; brother, Thomas Vaughan (Wanda); brother-in-law, Cecil Wilson; multiple nieces and nephews.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vaughan family.