Mr. James “Jimmy” Stiles, age 79, of Hillsboro, TN,
passed from this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hillsboro, TN.
Mr. Stiles was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, to his late parents Joseph
and Thelma Stiles. He worked at the Kroger warehouse for 35 plus years
until retirement. Mr. Stiles served his country in the United States Army.
He was a loving husband, son, brother, and father. Mr. Stiles loved
anything to do with the outdoors including hunting, fishing and tending to
his many gardens. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of New
Life Church of Manchester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in
death by daughter, Hannah Irene Stiles Haley; brothers, Jackie Stiles and
Bobby Stiles.
Mr. Stiles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nadine Agee Stiles;
daughter, Sharon Lynch; sons, George Joseph (Grace) Stiles and James
(Kelly) Stiles; brother, Billy Stiles; sisters, Joann Willis, Patsy (Ed)
Lock, Linda (Charlie) Carter, Brenda Ward, and Cinda Stiles; ten
grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved church family at New Life
Church of Manchester.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 4:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Bro. David Siler officiating. Burial will follow in
Asbury Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Life Church
of Manchester.
