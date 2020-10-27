James “Jimmy” Green passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Jimmy made a friend anywhere he went. He impacted many lives in Beechgrove and beyond. Jimmy was an avid farmer. He poured his blood, sweat, and tears into his land. Family and friends are what he lived for. He would help anyone in need. If you knew him, you loved him and all his jokes. His dog, Randy, and his cat, Tiger, were two of his best companions. Jimmy loved nature and appreciated all creatures. Jimmy was retired for many years from being a tool and dye maker at Batesville Casket Company.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother, Opal Clark; father, Lillard Goodloe Green; brother, Lillard Goodloe Green, Jr.; niece Mary Anne Josey. He is survived by his only daughter, Tonia McCutcheon; grandchildren, Kayla (Kateland) Gibbs, Taylor McCutcheon, and Benjamin McCutcheon. Jimmy served as a military policeman in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He loved his country. He spent his younger years learning to care for cattle with his grandparents. He truly is a person that will never be forgotten.
Funeral services for Jimmy will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Green family.