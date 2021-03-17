James “Jim” Almon Young

Young, James “Jim” Almon of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home at the age of 77. Mr. Young was born in Pulaski, TN to the late Henry and Lillie Dugger Young. Jim was a devoted UT sports fan, an avid golfer, and a musician, he played the tuba in the Giles Co. Marching Band in high school. He served his country proudly in the Army National Guard for six years. He was a car enthusiast, a dog lover, and anything he did in life he did 100%. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Newman Young of Tullahoma; two sons, Brian McCoy (fiancée Heather Brockman) of Madison, AL, and Brent McCoy (fiancée Lauren Franke) of Madison, AL; two brothers, Don Young (Melissa) of The Villages, FL, and Joe Young (Sandy) of Pulaski, TN; five nieces and nephews, Lucy Terrill, Jack Young, Molly Winterton, Mack Young, and Riley Young; several great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Don Jackson- with whom he served in the National Guard, and Bill York. Visitation for Mr. Young will be held on Saturday, March 20 th , 2021 from 11:00-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Elbert Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Jim’s memory be made to Animal Harbor- PO Box 187, Winchester, TN 37398.
