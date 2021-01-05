James Howell Peebles, Jr., of Tullahoma and Crossville, passed this life on Friday, January 1st, 2021, in Crossville at the age of 99. Mr. Peebles was born in Greenwood, Mississippi, to the late James Howell, Sr. and Sarah McCrady Peebles on April 20, 1921. Howell was a man of varied accomplishments and interests: he earned his private pilot’s license as a teen, served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman in World War II and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, taught mechanical engineering at Tulane University in New Orleans, worked at Arnold Engineering Development Center outside Tullahoma, and was an avid woodworker, amateur astronomer, and genealogist. He was a lifelong Episcopalian. Mr. Peebles is survived by two sons: Dr. J. Howell Peebles, III of Crossville, and Winn Peebles and his wife Jeannie of Sevierville; one daughter, Chloe Hannah and her husband Paul of Franklin; seven grandchildren: Alice Hawes (Jake), Howell (Lisa), Susan Headrick (Martin), Heather Chance, Tucker Hannah (Julie), Duncan Hannah, and Gentry Hannah; and seven great grandchildren: Sawyer and Ava Hawes, Lucy Peebles, Megan and Emily Headrick, and Camden and Lachlan Hannah. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Chloe Winn Peebles, and his daughter-in-law, Laurie Kite Peebles. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00-11:45am with a graveside service to follow at 12:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Lannom Memorial Library, 312 North Collins Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
