James Herbert “Jim” Brewer age 92 passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his home. Born January 21, 1929 in Wayne County, TN to the late Charlie and Merle Reaves Brewer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn White Brewer, and grandson Kyle Brewer. Jim is survived by three sons, David Mark Brewer (Lisa) of Greeneville, TN, Timothy Leigh Brewer (Donna) of Tullahoma, and James Dwight Brewer (Mary) of Southport, FL; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Jim retired from Calspan Corp. as an engineer, having worked at the Arnold Engineering Development Center from 1959 to 1991. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Class of 1958. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951, serving in Germany from 1951-1953. He then entered the Air Force Reserve after leaving active service in 1953. His service in the Reserve included a 17 month recall to active duty in 1968 during which he served in South Korea as a Communications Officer. Jim retired in 1989 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was a long-time member of the Grundy Street Church of Christ in Tullahoma where he served as a Deacon and as Treasurer for a number of years. He was also a member of the Tullahoma Lions Club for many years, and held several offices including Club President. Visitation for Mr. Brewer will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 12:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Phillip Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Jim’s memory be made to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation- 13770 Noel Rd. Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
