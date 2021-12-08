James Gibson Jr of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Tuesday, December 7,
2021, at his residence at the age of 75. No services are scheduled.
James, a native of Pueblo, Colorado, was the son of the late James C.
Gibson Sr and Bessie “Ruth” Rodarmel Gibson. In addition to his parents,
James was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Gibson and his brothers;
Robert W. and Wesley Lee Gibson.
James retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. He enjoyed
working on electronics and fishing.
James is survived by his son, James Gibson; daughters, Ashley Gibson (Isaac
Kline), Angela Lynn Gibson and Jaquline Gibson.
