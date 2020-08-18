James F. Fuqua, Sr. of Tullahoma, TN passed away peacefully in Birmingham,
AL. on January 24, 2020at the age of 100. Graveside services will be held
on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 AM at the family plot in Oakwood
Cemetery.
James was born on 9/15/1919 in Springfield, TN. to the late Frank and
Elizabeth Fuqua. He was the husband of the late Mary Ruth Simpkins Fuqua
for 52 years. Their son is James F. Fuqua, Jr. of Mountain Brook, Alabama.
Survivors in addition to their son are daughter-in-law Sena Steenbergen
Fuqua and granddaughters, Sena Meredith Sherrill (John) and three Great
Grandchildren, James Madden Sherrill, John Fuqua Sherrill and Vivian Ruth
Sherrill, all of Mountain Brook, Alabama and Bradley Elizabeth Petersen
(Stephen) and Great Grandson, Huck Bryant Petersen of Jupiter, Florida.
After serving in the Army Air Forces in WWII, and graduating from Middle
Tennessee State University, James had a long, illustrious career with the
USAF in both civilian and consulting roles. Over the last 35 years,
originally with Mary Ruth, they owned Mary Ruth Fuqua Antiques in
Lynchburg, TN.
James was very active in his community, serving on the Coffee County
Election Commission, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education and was
the Chairman of the Administrative Board of First United Methodist Church
in Tullahoma for 9 years. He was a founding member of Lakewood Golf and
Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial gifts to All Hands and
Hearts Smart Response-Hurricane Dorian Relief at *give.allhandsandhearts.org
<http://give.allhandsandhearts.org> *or No Kid Hungry at *nokidhungy.org
<http://nokidhungy.org>.*
