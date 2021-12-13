James E Rainey Sr. of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Saturday, December
11, 2021 at his residence at the age of 86. Services are scheduled on
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on
Wednesday from 12 PM – 2 PM.
Mr. Rainey, a native of Chapel Hill, TN, was the son of the late Glen Dale
and Alberta Waggner Rainey. He was a U S Navy veteran and enjoyed fishing,
hunting and gardening. “He grew the best tomatoes around.” He was a member
of the Victory Baptist Church of Tullahoma. He enjoyed hosting fish fries
with the fish being caught by he and his pastor, Jack Lambert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy
Jean Dorsett.
Mr. Rainey is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Rainey of Tullahoma; son,
James E. Rainey Jr. (Lisa) of Tullahoma; daughter, Carla Jane Durm of
Tullahoma; brothers, Robert Rainey of Tullahoma and Jerry Wayne Rainey
(Patricia) of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Scott Rainey (Shana), Jason Durm,
Terry Rainey (Amanda), Whitney White (Dustin), Lyndsay Durm and Stacy
Milburn (Bryce) and ten great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.