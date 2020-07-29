James Darrell Anderson of McMinnville passed this life on Tuesday, July 28,
2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 59 years. Memorial
Services will be scheduled at a later time.
James, a native of Grundy County, was the son of the late William and Mary
Sanders Anderson. He enjoyed working on cars and was a good mechanic. He
also enjoyed farming.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ginger
Johnson and Melinda Cox.
He is survived by sons, James Anderson Jr, David Anderson and Justin
Anderson (Amber), all of McMinnville; daughter, Sabrina Wanamaker (Chris)
of McMinnville; brother, Joe Anderson of Manchester; sisters, Janie Laney
(Art) and Jackie Dodson, both of Hillsboro and grandchildren, David
McBride, Evan Womack, Lily, Chloe and Elijah Wanamaker and Gwendolyn
Anderson..
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.