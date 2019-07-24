James D. Monilaw of Manchester, passed this life on Monday, July 22, 2019
at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, at the age of 89. No services are
scheduled.
James, a native of Hinsdale, IL, was the son of the late Harold and Zelda
Monilaw. He was a U S Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He
was a pilot and flight instructor. He enjoyed photography and loved being
outdoors, especially in the north woods of Wisconsin. He was a very
outgoing person and loved meeting new people. “ He was an honest and good
man.” His favorite times were spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Joan Monilaw
and sister, Jan Farr. He is survived by sons, Tom Monilaw and his wife,
Norma Jean of San Antonio, TX and Courtney Monilaw and his wife, Hannah of
Manchester; daughter, Tamara Monilaw of Seffner, FL; brother-in-law, Tommy
Farr of Belvidere, Idaho; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS