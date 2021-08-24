Chaplain (CPT) James D Duran of Tullahoma entered fully into the presence
of the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the age of 60.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM (Central) on Thursday, August
26, 2021 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma. Celebration of Life
service is scheduled for 3 PM (Central). Interment is scheduled for 10:30
AM (Eastern), Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Chaplain (CPT) Duran, a native of La Puente, CA, was the husband of Debra
Lynn Duran, who survives him. They were happily married for 39 years. James
loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his family, his country, and had a special
place in his heart for veterans.
Chaplain Duran earned a BA of Pastoral Studies from Tennessee Temple
University and a Master of Divinity from Temple Baptist Seminary. Chaplain
Duran served for over twenty years in the US Air Force and Army. He served
as a military chaplain overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bahrain, and Qatar as
well as stateside and retired with full honors in March of 2019. He had
many interests which included politics, doing projects around the house,
working on cars, deep sea fishing, and driving too fast. He was also a
very active member of the VFW Post 10904 of Manchester. Chaplain Duran
lived his life to the fullest, loved playing with his grandchildren, and
served God faithfully.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Maureena, Jacob
(Jennifer), Grace Lopez (Anthony), Faith, Sophia, and Peter
(Flora); granddaughters, Jaiden, Jordin, Jayla and Avery, and grandsons,
James and Colton; parents, Bernardo and Teresa Duran, brothers, Joel,
Eduardo and Rigoberto Duran; sister, Elizabeth Duran; several aunts,
uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Other surviving family includes his
mother-in-law, Genevieve Noger, sister in laws Diana Noger and Brenda
Nowak, and brother-in-law, Arthur Noger (Kerri Ann), aunts, nieces, and
nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.