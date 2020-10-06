James C. Barlow of Manchester passed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence at the age of 78. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9:00AM until 8:00PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late Mary E. Barlow. Mr. Barlow enjoyed cutting wood and playing the lotto. He loved his family and playing around with all the kids.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sons, Gary Wayne Fletcher and James Robert Barlow.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Barlow; daughters, Shannon Marie (Shawn) Fox and Mary Beth Spence; grandchildren, Alissa Lemons, Dalton Fox, Abby Spence, and Tripp Spence.
