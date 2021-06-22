James A. Rapoza of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at
Lynchburg Nursing Home at the age of 74. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends
and family from 12 Noon until the service time.
James, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late Alfred and Lela Mae
Rapoza. He enjoyed listening to music and riding around.
Mr. Rapoza is survived by his sons, Toby Rapoza (Annissa) and Brad Rapoza
both of Tullahoma; sister, Rosemary Bryant (Mike) of Lynchburg;
grandchildren, Talia Rapoza (Fiancé Eliah Ferrell) of Tullahoma, Lexy Yates
(Jayden) of Manchester, Slayde Rapoza of Tullahoma, Hannah Nelms (Will) of
Lebanon and Kaleb Fanning (Kaitlin) of Murfreesboro and one
great-grandchild Lenox Ferrell.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.