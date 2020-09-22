James A Hodges of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, September 20,2020
at his residence at the age of 59. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Saturday, September 26 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5 –
8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Danny Ray and Dorothy
Louise Sanders Hodges. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death
by wife, Carol Hodges; brothers, Donny Reese and Tim Sanders and sisters,
Ann Spry, Susie Ann Hodges and Melinda Louise Hodges.
He is survived by son, James Ernest Hodges of Summitville; sisters, Sally
Woodward, Linda Sue Wilbur and Connie Ann Mulligan, all of Manchester;
uncle, Homer Hodges of Summitville and aunt, Margaret Mearse.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.