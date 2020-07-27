Ms. Jacquelyn Noschese, age 77, of Manchester, passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence. Jacquelyn was born on April 25, 1943, the daughter of the late Leroy and Margaretha Hartman. She worked for First Vision Bank before her retirement. Jacquelyn loved to knit, take care of her plants, and her dogs. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Jacquelyn is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Emil Noschese. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Gold (Phillip); two sisters, Marlene Hartman and Margaret Peterson; two grandchildren, Brandy Gold and Hunter Gold.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jacquelyn’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to your local animal shelter.
