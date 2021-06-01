Jacquelyn “Jackie” Morris of Winchester passed this life on Monday, May 31,
2021 at Williamson Medical Center at the age of 34. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive
friends from 12 PM– 2 PM.
Jackie, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Bobby Morris
and MaryBeth Prince, who survives. She loved being surrounded by her family
and friends. Nothing made her happier than to be referred to as “Aunt
Jackie”. She also enjoyed cooking, singing, painting and drawing.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Melby
Prince and maternal grandfather, Verlin Anderson.
Jackie is survived by her mother, MaryBeth Prince of Tullahoma; maternal
grandmother, Beverly Anderson of Sarasota, FL; son, Camden Morris;
daughter, Lilly Mills; boyfriend, Michael Mills of Winchester and his two
sons, Michael and Nate; brothers, Donnie Morris (Michelle) of Williston,
FL, B J Morris (Shaney) of Tullahoma, Timmy Morris (Tiffany) of Tullahoma
and Dylan Prince of Tullahoma; sisters, Donna Morris of Memphis, Amy Ruff
(Ryan) of Winchester and Ashleigh Prince of Tullahoma and many aunts,
uncles, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made
in her name to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.