Jacob Devin Berber passed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at
Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma. Graveside services are scheduled
for 10 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Jacob was the son of Devin Issac Berber and Kaylee Danielle Herrington of
Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents,
Julia Fritz of Tullahoma, Johnny Berber of Winchester and April Earls of
Manchester; great grandparents, Rita and John Ward of McMinnville, Ron and
Martha Fritz of Bell Buckle and Bobby and Judy Wallace of Columbia; uncles
Ryan Berber of Tullahoma and Ryder Earls of Manchester and aunt, Ashleigh
Berber of Tullahoma..
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.