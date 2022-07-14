Jack Bently Jackson of Manchester passed this life at the age of 89. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the service time.
Mr. Jackson, a native of Logan County, WV, was the son of the late Marion and Letha Jane Phillips Jackson. He was retired from the U S Air Force and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Free Mason. Mr. Jackson enjoyed studying the global economy. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed feeding and watching the hummingbirds in his yard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Richard Jackson and siblings, Elee Roy, Lola Mae, Gaynell, Patricia, Trudy and Tiuis.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his brother, Cletis; sisters, Mildred, Rosetta, Audry and Kathy and two grandchildren, Amanda Jackson and Richard A Jackson (Rheagan).
