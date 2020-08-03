Graveside services for Mr. Jack Allen Lowery, Sr., age 97 years and 17
days, will be conducted on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10 AM in the
Summitville Baptist Church Cemetery in Manchester with Billy Robertson
officiating. Mr. Lowery passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Horizon
Health & Rehab in Manchester after an extended illness.
Mr. Lowery was born on July 16, 1923, to the late Archibald Yale and Ruby
Harmon Lowery, in Manchester. He served his country in the United States
Army during World War II in France and Germany. He received a Bronze Star
for rescuing passengers from a plane that had crashed in an ammo dump. When
he had rescued the last member from the plane, both the plane and ammo dump
exploded. In addition to this Bronze Star medal, Jack also received the
American Theater Ribbon, the EAME Theater Ribbon with 4 Bronze Stars, the
Good Conduct Ribbon and the Victory Medal. After leaving the Army, Jack had
many different careers in his life, and finally retired from Carrier in
Morrison, TN. His only hobby in life was raising Shetland ponies.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian
Ruth Smartt Lowery, brother, Gadis Lowery, and sister, Jean Elrod. He is
survived by his son, Jack Lowery, Jr., grandsons, Mark and Chad Lowery,
great grandsons, Jacob and Brandon Lowery, and one great-great grandson,
Kyzer, one brother, Billy Lowery and his wife, Joellen, and three sisters,
Joy Patterson, Sandra Lockwood, and Winnie Mears.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Lowery family