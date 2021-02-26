J.D. Ferrell, Jr, of Decherd, passed this life on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at his home at the age of 64. J.D. was born in Manchester to the late J.D. Ferrell, Sr. and Velma Virginia Harpole-Ferrell. During his life he worked in general labor for Stoneman and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. J.D. was an avid fisherman and was also a member of the National Rifle Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Sally Ruth Ferrell; and six siblings, Linda Crowley, Ricky Ferrell, LeRoy Ferrell, Donnie Ferrell, Joyce Mixon, and Michael Ferrell. J.D. is survived by five children, Joseph Ferrell (Shawna) of Decherd, Ellarena Crittenden (Keith) of Tullahoma, Virginia Meeks (James) of Shelbyville, Colleen Cooper of Shelbyville, and Paul Golden (Megan) of Maysville, North Carolina; 19 grandchildren; and three siblings, Sandi Conn of Fairview, TN, Robert Ferrell (Barbara) and Ronald Ferrell of Shelbyville. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28th, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-3:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 3:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.