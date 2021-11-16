Mrs. Irma Lucille Temples Archey, age 65, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Temples was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma and a nurse. Mrs. Archey was born August 29, 1956 in Winchester, Tennessee to the late John David Temples and Lucille Hopkins Temples. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded
in death by a brother, Gordon Dobbins Temples; sisters, Johnie Marie Hancock, Tina Pearl Dobbins and Molly Ann Purdy. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Timothy Daniel (and wife, Christy) Archey & Lori Leigh (and husband, Shane) Mitchell; grandchildren, Tyler Daniel Mitchell, Katelynn Mitchell, Hannah Woodall, Kara Stewart and
Madyson Stewart; great grandson, Lawson Brooks Mitchell; sisters, Janice Laxson, Princess Sample and Rita Stubblefield. Services will be private and held at a later date. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; www.centralfuneralhome.com; 931-723-7774
Irma Lucille Temples Archey
