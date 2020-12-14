Ingeborg Margarete Schluntz, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
December 13, 2020 at her residence. No services are scheduled.
Mrs. Schluntz, a native of Berlin, Germany, was the daughter of the late
Herbert Borchers and Margarete Schulz. She worked for many years as the
assistant to the Director of Admissions for California State Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death son, Haltmut Schluntz
and sister, Margarete Hildebrandt.
