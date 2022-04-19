Ina Louise Teal of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, April 16 at
Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 73. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Manchester City Cemetery. The family will
receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
A native of Winchester, Ina was the daughter of the late Edward “Doc” Lloyd
and Martha Haslett Galligan. She enjoyed cooking and attending local
festivals and craft fairs along with yard sales.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Jerome “Jerry” Floyd Teal.
Mrs. Teal is survived by sons, Timothy Scott Solomon (Judy) of Manchester
and Tyson Solomon of Tullahoma; daughter, Shanda Johns of Tullahoma;
brother, Phil Whisenhunt (Linda) of Smart, TN; grandchildren, Amanda
Underwood (Morgan), Shali Rackley (Harvey), Tim Solomon (Jeannette), Rance
Solomon (Garvita), Roger-Trenton Solomon (Nora), James Lane Moore, Harm
Anthony Moore and Kross Jennings Moore and ten great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.