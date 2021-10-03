Funeral services for Mrs. Ina Lorene Thompson will be conducted at 1:00PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Thompson passed from this life on Monday, September 27, 2021, at her residence in Manchester, TN.
Ina was born in Sunbright, TN on May 2, 1945, the daughter of the late James and Nancy Davis. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. You could always find her eating with her sisters, or shopping at Goodwill. Ina also adored her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Ina is also preceded in death by her husband, James Thompson; son Michael Thompson; daughter, Rita Cass; brothers, James Davis, Willy Davis, and Willard Davis; sisters, Glenna Cochran, Betty Thompson, and Eva Bass; two grandsons, Bruce Thompson and Donald Teal. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Thompson, Terry Thompson, and Charles Thompson (Nicole); daughter, Wava Sherman; sisters, Lela Thompson, Effie Monroe, Lou Cooper, and Thelma Means (Charlie); 23 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
