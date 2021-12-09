Imogene Allison, age 94, of Manchester, TN, passed from
this life on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at NHC HealthCare in Tullahoma,
TN.
Imogene was born in Fayetteville, TN, to her late parents Alvin Dewell
Wells and Lela Bell Jones Wells. She was a loving, wonderful wife, mother,
grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and homemaker. God
and family were her greatest treasures. She loved quilting, crafts, and
cooking. Her gift from God was a giving and serving spirit. She was also a
faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church for more than 80 years,
and she dearly loved her church family with many precious memories of times
spent together with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in
death by her husband, Roy Allison; brothers, Raymond Wells and Charles E.
Wells; sister, Inez Wells Jones; great granddaughter, Esther Isabella
Allison; and son-in-law, Wayne Rose.
Imogene is survived by a son, William Herschel Allison; daughters, Cleta
Allison Jenkins (Roger) and Jelinda Allison Rose; brothers, Cloys Wells,
Howard G. Wells (Gayle) and Michael Wells (Wanda); sister, Ruth Ann Wells
Callahan; grandchildren, Jeremy Allison (Michelle), Josh Allison, Angela
Jenkins Dorris (Jason), Amanda Jenkins, and Julie Allison; great
grandchildren, MaKenzie Allison, Ashton Allison, Olivia Dorris, and Audrina
Dorris, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from
2:00-4:00 pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Saturday, December 18, 2021, with visitation at
10:00am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am in the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will
follow at Asbury Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the staff of NHC
HealthCare for the exceptional, loving care provided to Imogene for the
past 3 years.
In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to the American Diabetes
Association, the Arthritis Foundation, or the Alzheimer’s Association.