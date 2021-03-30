Idelia H. Lawrence , age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Linden, TX, the daughter of Robert Franklin Humphrey and Lorena Wray Humphrey and is the last surviving member of their immediate family, including 7 siblings. Idelia is survived by her devoted and loving husband Richard Byron Lawrence (Lovie), daughters Lisa Gayle Kirkby (Kevin) of Smyrna, TN, Vicki Lynn Thoma (Bill) of Tullahoma, TN, son Randall Byron Lawrence (Monika) of Rome, GA, grandsons, Jason Greene, Matthew Perry, the late Ryan Lawrence, Cole Lawrence, Kyle Lawrence, Drew Lawrence, granddaughters Dr. Andrea Perry, Jordan Greene, Chandler Lawrence and ten great grandchildren. Faith and family were the foundations of Idelia’s life. She devoted many years teaching Ladies Bible Class and Sunday school classes at New Center Grove Church of Christ, where Byron still preaches. Singing was a passion for Idelia, especially during her youth, when her beautiful soprano voice was often highlighted and heard on the radio as well as other local singing engagements. A duet with Josh Groban would have been a dream come true. Football was another passion of Idelia’s with Peyton Manning being her all-time favorite player. Just as Idelia’s children and grandchildren, Peyton could do no wrong and she delighted in his two Super Bowl victories. Cooking was another of Idelia’s talents, and family and friends were often the recipients of her delicious meals. Most noteworthy were two favorites, pecan pie with her famous homemade, melt in your mouth crust, and Thanksgiving sage dressing. Idelia’s one of a kind Wedding Cookies deserves honorable mention as another family favorite. Upon her passing, each grandchild felt so loved by their Gran that they all privately confessed that they knew they were her favorite! She had a way of bringing out the best in her grandchildren, seeing and encouraging their potential. One of Idelia’s favorite Bible verses reads, ” But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31. Idelia’s family is blessed by the faithful and loving Christian example she set and lived each day. She will be deeply missed by all, especially her true love of over 67 years, Byron. Please join us for visitation on Wednesday, March 31st at Kilgore Funeral Home, 215 Mitchell Blvd., Tullahoma, TN 37388 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. For everyone’s safety, social distancing and masks will be required. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 1, at New Center Grove Church of Christ. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Idelia H. Lawrence
Idelia H. Lawrence , age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Linden, TX, the daughter of Robert Franklin Humphrey and Lorena Wray Humphrey and is the last surviving member of their immediate family, including 7 siblings. Idelia is survived by her devoted and loving husband Richard Byron Lawrence (Lovie), daughters Lisa Gayle Kirkby (Kevin) of Smyrna, TN, Vicki Lynn Thoma (Bill) of Tullahoma, TN, son Randall Byron Lawrence (Monika) of Rome, GA, grandsons, Jason Greene, Matthew Perry, the late Ryan Lawrence, Cole Lawrence, Kyle Lawrence, Drew Lawrence, granddaughters Dr. Andrea Perry, Jordan Greene, Chandler Lawrence and ten great grandchildren. Faith and family were the foundations of Idelia’s life. She devoted many years teaching Ladies Bible Class and Sunday school classes at New Center Grove Church of Christ, where Byron still preaches. Singing was a passion for Idelia, especially during her youth, when her beautiful soprano voice was often highlighted and heard on the radio as well as other local singing engagements. A duet with Josh Groban would have been a dream come true. Football was another passion of Idelia’s with Peyton Manning being her all-time favorite player. Just as Idelia’s children and grandchildren, Peyton could do no wrong and she delighted in his two Super Bowl victories. Cooking was another of Idelia’s talents, and family and friends were often the recipients of her delicious meals. Most noteworthy were two favorites, pecan pie with her famous homemade, melt in your mouth crust, and Thanksgiving sage dressing. Idelia’s one of a kind Wedding Cookies deserves honorable mention as another family favorite. Upon her passing, each grandchild felt so loved by their Gran that they all privately confessed that they knew they were her favorite! She had a way of bringing out the best in her grandchildren, seeing and encouraging their potential. One of Idelia’s favorite Bible verses reads, ” But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31. Idelia’s family is blessed by the faithful and loving Christian example she set and lived each day. She will be deeply missed by all, especially her true love of over 67 years, Byron. Please join us for visitation on Wednesday, March 31st at Kilgore Funeral Home, 215 Mitchell Blvd., Tullahoma, TN 37388 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. For everyone’s safety, social distancing and masks will be required. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 1, at New Center Grove Church of Christ. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.