Heaven’s choir gained a beautiful voice when Ida Juanita Parks Tipps was welcomed into the arms of her Lord Jesus early Wednesday morning June 9, 2021. Born October 17, 1926, she was a native of Lynchburg and lived there her entire life.
Juanita grew up as the fourth of seven children to William Frank and Mamie Dora Spencer Parks on a Lynchburg farm. During her childhood she helped milk their cows and tend the garden. She loved music and often attended a weekly dance in Lynchburg with her older sister. She also was a talented basketball player and served as team captain during her years in Moore County High School.
After her marriage to Thomas N. Tipps in 1945, she was a devoted farm wife of 65 years, maintaining an immaculate house and helping her husband with their cattle herd rain or shine. When they were blessed with the arrival of her daughter, Connie Ann, she added motherhood to her accomplishments. Our Steel Magnolia also worked for over 47 years as an inspector at Jack Daniels Distillery.
When visiting Juanita, you would enjoy her beautiful flowers and tasty food. She had a great eye for fashion and always looked beautiful in her outfits and perfectly done hair.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Connie Ann Tipps Crow (Decherd), granddaughter Julie Crow (Winchester), great granddaughter Gavin Blair (Decherd) and great grandson Nikoma Coker (Decherd). She is also survived by her sister, Emma Elizabeth Parks (Chattanooga) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Tipps will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 2:00PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home. The family will welcome friends for Visitation from 1:00PM until the time of service.