Hunter Everett Jackson, passed this life on Friday, May 13 th , 2022 at his home at the age of 28. Hunter was born in Tullahoma to Mike and Jenny Trimmer Jackson of Manchester. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry and Judy Trimmer. In addition to his parents, Hunter is survived by his fiancé, Lea Romo-Serrano; his son, Samuel Charles Jackson; two brothers, Harris Jackson and his wife Kayleigh and Taylor Jackson; grandparents, Charlie and Joann Jackson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 17 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 18 th , 2022 at 11:00am at Kilgore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Hunter’s memory be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 200 Central Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.