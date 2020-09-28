Hugh Michael “Mike” Gonzales, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at his home at the age of 68. Mike was born in Tullahoma to the late Johnny Garcia Gonzales Sr. and Bessie Maude Parks Gonzales. He worked as a Computer Room Supervisor with Sverdrup and also had owned and operated his own karate studio: Bushido Wado Ryu. Mike was also a member of Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing as well as watching all different kinds of sports. Mike also loved classic cars…especially old Broncos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Ruff. Mike is survived by his wife, Shara Gonzales; two daughters, Kristen Sisk and her husband David, and Katie Gleason and her husband Steve; three grandchildren, Reid Sisk and his girlfriend Emilie, and Emily and Elise Gleason; four brothers, Johnny Gonzales Jr. (Theresa), Mark Gonzales (Kate), Ralph Gonzales, and Bill Gonzales (Marty); and one sister, Shirley Floyd. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-12:30pm. After visitation at the funeral home, there will be a funeral mass held at 1:00pm at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hugh Michael “Mike” Gonzales
Hugh Michael “Mike” Gonzales, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at his home at the age of 68. Mike was born in Tullahoma to the late Johnny Garcia Gonzales Sr. and Bessie Maude Parks Gonzales. He worked as a Computer Room Supervisor with Sverdrup and also had owned and operated his own karate studio: Bushido Wado Ryu. Mike was also a member of Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing as well as watching all different kinds of sports. Mike also loved classic cars…especially old Broncos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Ruff. Mike is survived by his wife, Shara Gonzales; two daughters, Kristen Sisk and her husband David, and Katie Gleason and her husband Steve; three grandchildren, Reid Sisk and his girlfriend Emilie, and Emily and Elise Gleason; four brothers, Johnny Gonzales Jr. (Theresa), Mark Gonzales (Kate), Ralph Gonzales, and Bill Gonzales (Marty); and one sister, Shirley Floyd. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-12:30pm. After visitation at the funeral home, there will be a funeral mass held at 1:00pm at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.