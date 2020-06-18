Manchester, Tennessee – Mr. Hugh Charles Horrocks, 74, passed away
Thursday June 18, 2020 at his home in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born
in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania on February 16, 1946 to Charles Irvin Horrocks
and Dorothy Elizabeth Etters Horrocks who preceded him in death.
Hugh was a member of the New Union Church of Christ and had served as
Deacon. He was retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and was the site
manager at AEDC. He was an aviation buff and also enjoyed his time fishing
during his yearly snowbirding to Florida with Linda.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Spurlock Horrocks; sons, Charles Alan
Horrocks, Tullahoma, TN and Clay Irvin (Katrina) Horrocks, London, KY;
grandchildren, Benjamin Alan Horrocks and Veronica Katherine Horrocks both
of Tullahoma; brother, Robert Alan (Mary) Horrocks, Woodbridge, VA; aunt,
Sally Bechdel, State College, PA; several cousins.
Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Saturday June 20, 2020 in the Central
Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Charles Williams officiating with burial
to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2:00 PM – 4:00
PM Saturday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester. Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Potter Children’s Home,
2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101