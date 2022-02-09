Hubert “Jerry” G McBee of Estill Springs passed this life on Tuesday,
February 8, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 79.
No services are scheduled.
A native of Sewanee, he was the son of the late Hubert C and Avalene Brooks
McBee. He was a U S Air Force veteran. Mr. McBee enjoyed buying and
selling knives, reading and watching Gunsmoke on TV. He was an avid SEC
Football fan and loved his dogs and cats.
Mr. McBee is survived by his long-time partner, Peggy Blodgett of Estill
Springs; sons, Malcom McBee (Michelle) and Anthony McBee, both of Grautier,
MS; daughter, Amy Deering of Estill Springs; sisters, Winona Locke (Howard
“Buck”) of Columbia and JoAnn Coutta of Decherd and grandson, Eric McBee.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.