Hubert A Scott of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, January 25, 2021 at
the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 79. No services are
scheduled at this time.
A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late Alfred P. and Leona
Irene Dudley Scott. He enjoyed playing with his dog, Gypsy, watching old
western TV shows and movies and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, James Eugene
Scott; brother, David Cecil Scott and sister, Nancy Louise Link.
Mr. Scott is survived by his daughter, Karen Scott of McMinnville; brother,
Homer Mitchell Scott of Winchester and sisters, Peggy Weiser (James H.) of
Tullahoma and Margie Hazel Harris of Virginia Beach, VA.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.