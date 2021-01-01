Howard Herbert Clutter, age 80, of Manchester, Tennessee, beloved husband of Helen, passed from this life December 30, 2020.
Born in Washington, Pennsylvania to Robert D. and Mollie (Harrer) Clutter. Mr. Clutter graduated high school from Tombstone Union High School, Tombstone, Arizona and went on to receive his B.A. from David Lipscomb College in 1963 and later completed his Master of Business Administration Degree from Wright State University in 1972.
Mr. Clutter served in the United States Army as First Lieutenant Field Artillery, First Calvary Division in the Vietnam conflict; and was awarded The Purple Heart Medal during his service.
Mr. Clutter was an Industrial Engineer with Standard Register for many years until his entrepreneurial spirit led he and his wife, Helen to purchase and operate the Sweetwater KOA Campground. After selling their own campground, they worked for KOA Corporate, traveling the country as campground inspectors.
Mr. Clutter was a longtime ham-radio operator. He was delighted when his son and daughter-in-law purchased WMSR-Thunder Radio. He and Helen moved to Manchester in 2006 so that Howard could “play” radio station with his son. Mr. Clutter was the host of the “Swap n Shop” program on WMSR-Thunder Radio until the time of his death.
In his spare time, Mr. Clutter loved restoring old cars produced by the American Motors Corporation; often with his son and grandson (Eli). He was honored to drive Mayors’ Superstein and Pennington in City parades in his bright red 1966 Rambler Rogue Convertible.
Finding that he had a commitment to help provide safe, low-income housing for the citizens of Manchester, Mr. Clutter was in his second term as a Commissioner on the Board of the Manchester Housing Authority. He was instrumental in the current Oakdale Street grant project.
Mr. Clutter was an active Kiwanian since 1988. Serving Kiwanis in several positions over the years, including Secretary, President and Lt. Governor.
A wonderful Christian man, he served as Deacon, lead bible class, helped in many projects and was devoted to his congregation at the Red Hill Church of Christ.
Mr. Clutter is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Connie Clutter Laurence.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Helen, son, Rob (Tiffany) Clutter, grandchildren Mollie (Sean) Metts, Alex (Beka Candore) Oates, Eli Clutter, Andie Mae Clutter and Hudson Clutter. Great-grandchild, Norah Metts.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 11 AM-1 PM at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral to held immediately following in the Central Funeral Home Chapel at 1 PM. The family understands that in this strange time of Covid, you may not be able to attend in-person. Your prayers and love are felt from any distance and greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Howard’s name to the Dream for Weave Foundation at https://www.facebook.com/DreamForWeave.