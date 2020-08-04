Mr. Howard Haskell Winton, 82, passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Coffee County on December 28,1937 to Howard Weldon Winton and Virgie Mae Tucker Winton who preceded him in death.
He was retired from the Elk River Public Utility and had worked at Central
Funeral Home. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Georgia Mae Faulkner Winton; sons,
George (Carrie) and James (Kathy) Winton; brother, Truman (Tina) Winton;
sisters, Betty Watson, Susie (David) Harmon and Joy Fay Trawick;
grandchildren, Kaylyn (David) Morgan and Jordan Winton; great
grandchildren, Aleigha Champion, Emma and Ava Morgan; several nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Ministers, Randy Thomas and David Kidder officiating with
burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Powers and Wayne Tidwell.
Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com