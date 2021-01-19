Howard David Hazlett, of Mulberry, passed this life on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the age of 78. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Melson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the time of service.
Mr. Hazlett, a native of Moore County, was the son of the late Claude Hazlett and Mildred Brown Hazlett. He attended Lois Church of Christ and enjoyed reading, fishing, and watching Westerns. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger. Wandering the Lynchburg Square, was one of his favorite pastimes, along with spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Ann Hazlett; brother, Jimmy Hazlett; sisters, Louise Fenner and Nancy Hazlett; grandson, Ethon Bain.
He is survived by son, Tim Hazlett of Mulberry; daughters, Terri Burton (Jeff) of Lynchburg and Angie Bain (Mike) of Hazel Green, AL; grandchildren, Keith Bain of Hazel Green, Emma Ferguson (Steven) of Harvest, AL, Joshua Burton (Amber) of McMinnville, Ryan Burton (Brittany) of Lynchburg, Jesse Burton (Karyn) of Belvidere, Janna Burton of Lynchburg; great grandchildren, Greenly, Millie, Ethan, Erica, Paisley, Cohen, Ellis, Everleigh, Nakoa, Grayson, Lincoln, Jasper, and Carter.
Howard David Hazlett
