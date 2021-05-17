Graveside services for Houston Marshall Fetzer, age 85 of Manchester, will
be conducted at 2 PM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the Manchester City
Cemetery, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Visitation with the
family will be held on Wednesday from 10 AM until 1:30 PM at Manchester
Funeral Home. Mr. Fetzer passed away unexpectedly on May 15 at The
Rutherford Memory Care in Murfreesboro.
Mr. Fetzer was born on May 24, 1935, in Manchester, to the late Houston and
Irene Sain Fetzer. He was a member of Main Street Church of Christ for many
years. He was a teacher for Coffee County Central High School, where he was
also a coach for their football team. In addition to football, Mr. Fetzer
loved all sports, especially Vanderbilt University and the University of
Tennessee. He also enjoyed quill hunting, raising TN walking horses, and
building and racing dragsters.
Mr. Fetzer is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Stewart Fetzer. He
is survived by his daughter, Vicki Fetzer-Lufkin and her husband, Walter;
grandchildren, Mandy Lufkin Barrett and her husband, TJ, Megan Lufkin
Glover and her husband, Kevin, and step-granddaughter, Tina Lufkin Daigle
and her husband, Jim; great grandchildren, Jaxon and Addison Barrett, Tatum
and Kingston Glover; sister, Dorothy Fetzer Derryberry; special friend,
Joyce Hickerson; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fetzer family.