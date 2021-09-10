Hewitt Edwin Hayes Jr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, September 7 th , 2021 at his home at the age of 67. Mr. Hayes was born in Lawrenceburg to the late Hewitt Edwin Hayes, Sr. and Margaret Ann Hayes. He is survived by five brothers and sisters, Edwin Ann Hayes (Elgan) Usrey, James A. Hayes, Linda C. Hayes-Harmon, Mary M. (Phillip) Freeze, and Martha L. Hayes (Billy) Faulkner; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 11 th , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 10:00-11:00am. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at the John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, Tennessee.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.