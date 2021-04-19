Herman Wayne Cox, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, April 16 th , 2021 at 4:30pm at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 86. Wayne was born on May 20 th , 1934 in Forest Mill, Tennessee. He was the eldest of five children born to Bernice and Maggie Cox. After graduating in 1952 from Coffee County Central High School, Wayne joined the United States Air Force where he served for eight years. He married Donna Anderton on May 8 th , 1960 and the couple spent their married life in Tullahoma. Wayne was a part of the First Baptist Church Preschool Ministry for over 50 years. This was always a highlight of his life. He also served as a church Deacon, worked on the media team, and several other committees. Wayne was a graduate of MTSU. He was a member of the Tullahoma chapter of the Lion’s Club, serving in many different offices including club President. He primarily worked for Middle Tennessee Redi-Mix and retired at 85 years of age from Horton Supply. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Cox; his two daughters, Beth Cox and Jeanna (Sid) Wing; three grandchildren, Rachel (Chase) Hargrove, Christopher (Dawn) Wing, and Lora (Levi) Segars; two great-grandchildren, Eli Barrington and Jonathan Wing; and three sisters, Shirley Dalton, Ann Redmon, and Linda Hixson. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Cox. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 19 th , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 3:00-6:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 20 th , 2021 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church with Pastors Kevin Ivy and Andy Stallings officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tullahoma First Baptist Church Preschool Program. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.