Graveside services for Mr. Herman Haskel Franklin, age 76, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Franklin passed from this life on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Haskel was born in Tullahoma, TN on February 8, 1945, the son of the late Melvin and Lena Franklin. Before his retirement, he was the owner of Franklin Floor Covering, and he was in the business for over 50 years. Haskel had a love for music. He could play the guitar and loved playing with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Haskel is also preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Sandra Franklin; siblings, Norvel, Genevieve, Willard, James, Ruben, Alice, Alta, Melvin, Ray, and Robert Franklin. He is survived by his sons, Jeremy and David Franklin; sister, Mary Katherine Lamb (Carold); sister-in-law, Jan Phillips; multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.
