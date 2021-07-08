Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Lee Johnson, age 80 of Tullahoma, will be
conducted on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1 PM at Manchester Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the
family will be held on Saturday, from 11 AM until time of service at the
funeral home. Mr. Johnson passed away on Tuesday at his home after an
extended illness.
Mr. Johnson was born on November 27, 1940, in Sparta, TN, to the late
Wesley and Bessie Randolph Johnson. He is the owner of HL Johnson Mulch and
Hwy 55 Flea Market, and he attended the Forrest Mill Baptist Church. Mr.
Johnson enjoyed Nascar racing, going to auctions, and working. Mr. Johnson
was also known as a strong supporter of the Coffee County community,
supporting the local law enforcement, fire departments, and schools.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by two
brothers, Wesley, Jr. and Johnny Johnson. He is survived by his wife,
Tammy Williamson Johnson; children, Johnathan Matthew Hodges, Susan Sartain
Lindsey (Cory), Andrew Foster, Blade Huber, Christopher Jensen, Michelle
Trussell, Sierra Jensen, Kelsey Murray, Michael Johnson, and Sharon Butler;
11 grandchildren, Tanner, Jacob, Jessie, Braxton, Caydence, Apollo,
Frankie, Josey, Jaraez, Isabella, and Anna; several nieces, nephews, and a
host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family.