Henry “Randy” Randolph Boswell Jr of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on
Saturday, December 11, 2021, Vanderbilt Harton Hospital at the age of 78.
Services are scheduled on Friday, December 17, at 10 AM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 AM -10 AM. Burial will
be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville at 2 PM.
Mr. Boswell, a native of St. Petersburg, FL, was the son of the late Henry
Randolph Boswell Sr. and the late Beatrice Mensen Boswell. He was a U S
Navy veteran serving in Navy Communications and a graduate of Middle
Tennessee State University. Mr. Boswell enjoyed woodworking, coin
collecting and traveling. While growing up in Florida he showed walking
horses and always enjoyed attending the Celebration activities in
Shelbyville. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tullahoma and
enjoyed going to the Coffee County Senior Citizens where he and his wife
would participate in Country Line Dancing. He was avid football fan and
enjoyed watching the Titans, the Vols and Alabama play. He always enjoyed
vacationing in his home state and visiting the beaches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Ann
Collins and Mary Beck.
Mr. Boswell is survived by his wife, Barbara Boswell of Tullahoma; son,
Zachary Skipper (Haley) of Birmingham; daughter, Lindsay Rowlett (Robert)
of Manchester and grandchildren, Hannah, Sawyer and Jackson.
