Funeral services for Mrs. Helene Sue Finchum, age 61, of Morrison, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Akers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Mrs. Finchum passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence in Morrison.
Helene was born in France on January 10, 1959, the daughter of the late James “Jim” and Eveline Bell. Helene loved going to flea markets and any yard sale she could find. She was a very caring person and would help anyone she could. Helene was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Helene is preceded in death by one brother, Jeffery Bell; one sister, Marlene Sutton. She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Michael Finchum; three sons, Justin Bell, Jerome Bell, and Jonathan Harrell; one daughter, Nicole Harrell (Nathan Todd); one step-son, Jeremy Finchum; one step-daughter, Miranda Finchum; four brothers, James Bell (Sherri), Joel Bell (Jessica), Jerry Bell (Ginny), and John Bell; three grandchildren, Hope Bell, Daylon Todd, and Carson Todd; three step-grandchildren, Dakota Finchum, Tyler Simmons, and Gracie May Simmons; one great-grandchild, Jayvion Bell.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Finchum family.