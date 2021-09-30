Helen Williams Reynolds of Tullahoma passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease on September 30, 2021 at NHC Tullahoma. Mrs. Reynolds was born in Jackson County, Alabama on November 13, 1930 to the late Gillie C. and Joe Annie Payne Williams. She graduated from Flintville High School in 1949 and got married the same year. She was an avid gardener, and proudly preserved her garden vegetables. During her working life, she sewed baseballs at home and worked at Tennessee Apparel. She was of the Protestant faith, and a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reynolds is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alfred Reynolds; one son, Joe Stanley Reynolds; two grandsons, Sean and Adam Reynolds; one sister, JoAnn Berryhill; and one brother, Clyde Williams. She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Reynolds (Marie); Daughter-in-law, Karen Reynolds; four grandchildren, Douglas Reynolds (Jada), Amy Fuller (Mike), Rhonda Lovato (David), and Craig Givens (Anna); nine great-grandchildren, Phillip Reynolds, Lindsey Reynolds, Patrick Reynolds, Andrew Reynolds, Maggie Fuller, Katie Fuller, Kailey Reynolds, Mary Rice, and Silas Givens; and two great-great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Emilee. A graveside service will take place Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Flintville Cemetery in Lincoln County at 11:00am with Rev. Tim McGehee officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff of both NHC and Hospice Compassus for the loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Helen’s memory be made to the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.