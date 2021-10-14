Funeral services for Ms. Helen Stone Merrill, age 88 years of Hillsboro,
will be conducted Friday, October 15, 2021, at 3 PM, in the Coffee County
Funeral chapel, with Brad Brown and Robert Davidson officiating. Burial
will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family
will begin at 12 Noon on Friday until time of service at the funeral home.
Ms. Helen passed away on Monday, October 11 at her home after a brief
illness.
Ms. Helen, “Hannie” as she was fondly known as by family, was born on
January 12, 1933, in Manchester, to the late Samuel Emmitt Stone, Jr. and
Rilla Louise Rowland Stone. She was a member of the Bean’s Creek Church of
Christ in Hillsboro. Ms. Helen was employed at the 1st National Bank of
Manchester since her high school graduation for over 40 years, and upon her
retirement, she was the vice president there. After her retirement from the
bank, Ms. Helen worked as a greeter for Manchester Funeral Home and Coffee
County Funeral Chapel. There, she was loved and considered as wonderful
fellow employee, friend, and a joy to be around with her light-hearted
personality. Ms. Helen loved her family and friends. She enjoyed helping
her beloved husband, Bobby, on the farm, mowing the yard and working in her
flower beds, cleaning, and driving her golf cart. One of Ms. Helen’s
greatest joys was attending events of her grandchildren and great
grandchildren.
In addition to Ms. Helen’s parents, she is preceded in death by her loving
husband, Bobby James Merrill. She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda
Merrill Brown and her husband, Brad, and Linda Merrill Davidson and her
husband, Robert; grandchildren, Randi Brown Kesling and her husband,
Michael, Andrew Davidson and his wife, Haley, Jordan Brown Clayton and her
husband, Kevin, and Jan Meryl Davidson; great grandchildren, Brayden and
Kendall Kesling, Conner and Lexi Clayton, Lily, Bobby, and Sam Davidson;
several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ms. Helen’s niece,
Cindy Nowlin, and nephew, Robert and Jan Henley, for their help in the care
of Ms. Helen during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in the
memory of Ms. Helen to the following:
Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc.
101 Bragg Circle
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Hillsboro Elementary Backpack Program
203 Henley Lane Rd.
Hillsboro, TN 37342
North Coffee Elementary Backpack Program
6790 Murfreesboro Hwy.
Manchester, TN 37355
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Merrill family.