Helen Mae Stephens, age 92, passed away peacefully at her residence on
March 21, 2021.
*Born April 11, 1928, she was affectionately known as mom, grandma and
Nannie to her family and many others. She was the wife of the late John P.
Stephens to whom she was married for nearly 20 years before his untimely
and sudden death in 1964. She was the daughter of the late John and Zora
Farrar and was, also, preceded in death by brothers: Virgil, John, Carl and
Ray and sisters: Minnie, Annie Ruth and Evelyn. Helen was a devoted
Christian who loved the Lord. She was a mother, grandmother and great
grandmother who, without fail, put others first and was the happiest while
in the company of her family who all considered her to be a saint. The
surest way to bring a smile to Nannie’s face was to hear the voice or to
see the face of her loved ones. Leaving to survive and recall her with fond
memories is her son Tom (Betty) Stephens of Lebanon and her daughter Judy
(Dave) Nowlin of Manchester, grandchildren: Tracy (Tim) Smith of
Huntsville, Al, John (Sophia) Stephens of Lebanon, Kim (Joey) Quick of
Manchester and Amy (Chris) Hodge of Lebanon along with great-grandchildren:
Shaelyn & Bryson Clanton, Alex Sedlmayr, Nathan Smith, Cody Stephens,
Bentley Rich and Madison & Eli Hodge.*
*Pallbearers: John Stephens, Cody Stephens, Joey Quick, Bryson Clanton, Tim
Smith, Chris Hodge & Eli Hodge. *
*Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m..
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. with
Brother Roger Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Blanton’s Chapel
Cemetery.*
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Stephens family.