Helen M. Hill of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at
Brookdale Assisted Living at the age of 100. Private family services are
scheduled.*
*Mrs. Hill, a native of McIntosh, FL, was the daughter of the late William
B and Lurlie Pearl McMurtray. She enjoyed being outdoors working in her
flower garden and watching and feeding the birds. She also enjoyed
knitting.*
*In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband,
Harry M. Hill. Mrs. Hill is survived by sons, Harry Hill Jr (Judy) of
Tullahoma and Jim Hill (Clarisa) of Chicago; daughters, Mena Curry of
Pensacola, FL and Harriet Wade of Nashville; eight grandchildren and six
great grandchildren.*
